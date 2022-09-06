Avamere to Spin Off Senior Living, Announce Rebrand to Arete Living
Avamere Living Community-Based Care announces a spinoff with a new brand, fresh look, and direction for seniors and stakeholders.
Arete Living is a fresh, modern perspective on senior living, with personalized services and increased choices to honor our organization’s Greek definition of excellence.”WILSONVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 26 years of serving seniors and their families, Avamere Living Community-Based Care, previously with Avamere Health Services, announces a spinoff with a new brand, fresh look, and direction for seniors and stakeholders.
These independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities now operate under Arete Living (är-ā-tai).
Changes in Avamere’s overall organizational structure and strategy allowed the opportunity to spin off from Avamere’s full senior healthcare services organization, to rebrand and devote an even stronger focus on the senior living sector and meeting seniors’ and their families’ needs. Becoming a self-governed, independent company allows Arete Living’s leaders to make strategic decisions more quickly, offering the opportunity to expand in the everchanging senior living market.
For seniors, this means a more modern approach to seniors living with more personalized offerings for life enhanced. Arete Living’s stakeholders will benefit from a team dedicated solely to senior living development and management.
“We are thrilled to announce this monumental change in our company,” stated Sarah Silva, President of Arete Living. “Arete Living is a fresh, modern perspective on senior living, with personalized services and increased choices to honor our organization’s Greek definition of excellence.”
Silva served as division president for Avamere’s senior living division since 2018, where she led the division through 40% growth. Coupled with the dynamic operating environment, this led to the strategic decision to start Arete Living.
Thomas Cloutier has also served with the company for several years, joining Silva in the company transition as Chief Marketing Officer.
“Every aspect of the brand was intentionally created with a singular focus on our seniors and team members,” Cloutier stated. “We’re creating an organization and home for seniors that represents excellence, integrity, and passion for the people we represent and serve.”
The Arete Living story
Arete Living is a senior living management organization with a diverse management portfolio, operating 28 senior living communities across seven states, including Avamere and Ovation by Avamere communities, Ovation Sienna Hills in St. George, Utah and Heartwood Preserve in Omaha, Nebraska. Ovation is a luxury active adult lifestyle offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care.
Arete Living centers on the idea of a life in excellence, demonstrated in its personalized amenities and services. The organization honors its Greek definition in developing mind, body, and spirit. Arete Living’s mission remains unchanged: “to enhance the life of every person we serve.”
Leadership
Arete Living is led by Silva as President and Rick Miller, Founder of Avamere Health Services, as Chairman of the Board. The board is made of experienced leaders:
• Brent Burnett, Global Co-Head of Real Assets, Member of Investment Committee, Valuation Committee, and Operating Committee at Hamilton Lane
• Jim Carlson, Former President & CEO, Oregon Health Care Association
• Tim Doman, formerly with Care Capital Properties and Ventas
• Zanele Mutepfa-Rhone, Founder of Brand Zanele, decorated brand, marketing, culture, and diversity strategist
Benefiting from their diverse backgrounds, expertise, and education, the board supports management and company strategies.
Arete Living also benefits from a leadership team with over 250 years of combined senior living experience, individuals who have dedicated their careers to serving seniors.
Relationships with seniors, family members, team members, and partners remain imperative. The experienced leadership team is dedicated to transparency and authenticity in each action. Their compass resides with their core values, guiding every decision.
Designed with purpose
Arete Living’s logo was designed with purpose, symbolizing its approach to senior living.
The smooth lines form into a mountain peak, honoring the Pacific Northwest where the company originated over 25 years ago. The polished character of these lines signifies Arete’s Greek definition of excellence, while its purple hue represents serenity and peacefulness. Arete Living also utilizes navy blue to exemplify knowledge, integrity, and importance of each resident and individual they serve.
About Arete Living
Arete Living is a senior living management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across seven states with a mission of enhancing lives. Discover more at AreteLiving.com. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.
Introducing Arete Living