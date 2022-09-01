Gascón, elected district attorney in Los Angeles County in 2020, has instructed prosecutors in his office not to seek added sentences for second or third strikes. But a state appeals court ruled in June that the law — which contains language saying it “shall be applied in every case” — requires prosecutors to charge all strikes on a defendant’s record.
State Supreme Court will decide if progressive prosecutors like George Gascón can use discretion in three-strikes cases
