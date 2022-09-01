Former Clarksville Police Officer Arrested

September 1, 2022

Butler County, Iowa - On March 4, 2022, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office that Clarksville police officer Mike Tobin had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.

Tobin’s employment with the City of Clarksville was discontinued on March 5th, 2022.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist with the investigation.

On September 1, 2022, Tobin was arrested and charged with the following offenses: two (2) counts of sexual exploitation by a minor (class C felony); one (1) count of sexual exploitation of a minor (class D felony; and eight (8) counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (aggravated misdemeanor). The results of the investigation have been forwarded to the Butler County Attorney’s Office for review.

