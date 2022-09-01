Route 2043 Darlington Road Closure Extended

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that the closure of Route 2043 (Darlington Road) located in Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County is extended until early-October, weather permitting. The closure located between Route 2016 (Ridge Road) and Route 30 began on Monday, July 25.

The closure will allow crews to replace a deteriorated metal pipe with an elliptical concrete pipe.

A posted detour is in place utilizing Route 2043 (Darlington Road), Route 30, and Route 711.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

