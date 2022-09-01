Interstate 70 Yukon/Madison Lane Restrictions Extended in Westmoreland County 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that daylight single-lane restrictions that began on Monday, August 22 will continue through mid-September between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 in the area of the Yukon/Madison Interchange. The restrictions will be lifted during the Labor Day weekend.

The restrictions are necessary for crews to remove temporary barrier wall/guiderail and to place permanent barrier wall.

Single-lane nighttime closures will also begin on Monday, September 12 and continue through late September between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The restrictions will allow crews to perform line painting and cut rumble strips.

Crews from Trumbull Corporation are performing the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

