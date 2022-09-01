Several State Highways Restricted at Night Next Week for Crack Sealing Operations in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways in Delaware County will be restricted on Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for crack sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

The work is part of a PennDOT project to perform crack sealing operations on state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

