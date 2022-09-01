Inspection Next Week on NB I-81 (George N. Wade) Bridge in Dauphin County

09/01/2022

Right lane closure during work hours

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today a bridge inspection is planned for next week on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County. A lane restriction will be in place.







Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8.





The right lane of northbound I-81 will be closed during work hours.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.







Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



