PennDOT to Host Open House for Frankford Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation Project over Frankford Creek in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold an open house public plans display on Wednesday, September 14, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School Cafeteria at 1840 Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia (enter cafeteria from Jasper Street), to inform citizens about the proposed project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Frankford Avenue over Frankford Creek in Philadelphia.



The purpose of this open house is to present and gather public feedback on the proposed design plans and traffic control for the project. The meeting will be conducted as an open-house plans display where citizens will have the opportunity to circulate among the subject displays to gather information and discuss the different facets of the project with PennDOT's design team.

The project to rehabilitate the 119-year-old Frankford Avenue Bridge is currently in preliminary engineering. The proposed improvements include replacement of the bridge superstructure and reuse of the existing bridge abutments. Protective railing will be added between the sidewalk and Frankford Creek along East Hunting Park Avenue. The bridge superstructure design includes a decorative railing to mimic the existing railing.



Construction bids on this project are expected to open in late 2023.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

