US 14 Ranchester Bridge to switch to one way traffic with signal September 6

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its Contractor, Reiman Corp.and High Country Construction, have completed work on the eastbound lane of the new Ranchester Bridge on US 14 and are preparing to switch traffic onto the new bridge section by mid-day on Tuesday, September 6.

All traffic will be utilizing the new eastbound lane. Vehicles will encounter a traffic signal at both the east and west ends of the project area which will direct one-way traffic over the bridge. The speed limit will be posted at 20 MPH.

The wait time should be approximately 2 minutes but will be adjusted accordingly depending on traffic volume.

Once traffic is switched over to the new bridge, the Joint Venture will demolish the existing bridge and begin work on the westbound lane.

Work is behind schedule but expected to be completed by spring 2023.

For questions or concerns please contact WYDOT District 4’s Public Relations Specialist, Laura Dalles at 307-674-2356.

A view of the westbound traffic signal at the new US 14 Ranchester Bridge detour. (WYDOT Photo)