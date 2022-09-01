Construction scheduled to begin next week on I-29 in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 6, on Interstate 29 in Grand Forks.



The project includes concrete pavement repairs.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane during paving operations. Flaggers will be present to assist traffic through the work zone.



The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be complete later this month.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



