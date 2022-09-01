Public Meeting on Clean Fuels Forecast

Commerce will hold a virtual public meeting on the draft clean fuels forecast.
Public meeting: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 Join on Zoom Meeting ID: 816 0098 2591
Passcode: 385437
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,81600982591#,,,,*385437# US (Tacoma)
+19712471195,,81600982591#,,,,*385437# US (Portland)
