Public Meeting on Clean Fuels Forecast

Commerce will hold a virtual public meeting on the draft clean fuels forecast.  

Public meeting: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Join on Zoom
Meeting ID: 816 0098 2591
Passcode: 385437
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,81600982591#,,,,*385437# US (Tacoma)
+19712471195,,81600982591#,,,,*385437# US (Portland)

Dial by your location
        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
        +1 971 247 1195 US (Portland)
        +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Find your local number: https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/u/kdZ90MHbeW

