SARAH JESSICA PARKER TOASTS THE END OF SUMMER WITH SPECIAL DOUBLE ISSUE OF GRAZIA USA'S GRAZIA GAZETTE: HAMPTONS & NYFW
The 48-page edition examines how the quintessential New Yorker turned small screen success as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’ into a colossal brand empireNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA GAZETTE, the luxury and eco-friendly newspaper showcasing the best of all things fashion and culture in the United States from Pantheon Media Group (PMG), announced today Sarah Jessica Parker as the brand’s first dual cover in celebration of Labor Day in the Hamptons and Manhattan’s New York Fashion Week.
“Few like Sarah Jessica Parker have played such an incredible role in defining New York style for the modern generation, making her a natural choice to toast the end of summer and celebrate New York Fashion Week,” said Maria Eliason, Executive Vice President of GRAZIA USA. “In the decades since Sex and the City landed on our television screens, the world has watched Sarah Jessica Parker blossom beyond her role as Carrie Bradshaw to cement her status as a master of brand-building. She is an inspiration to women everywhere — a timeless style icon, a mother of three, and an extremely successful entrepreneur. We’re excited to share her story with our readers.”
Profiled by GRAZIA staffers Colleen Kratofil and Dominic Utton, GRAZIA GAZETTE examines how Sarah Jessica Parker, the part-time Manhattan, part-time Amagansett resident, has created a brand empire to rival any in show business as she talks marriage, motherhood, her latest business venture, Invivo X, SJP and, of course, fashion. When asked what keeps her engaged is her drive for excellence and being able to do something she thoroughly enjoys, Parker said: “In terms of business, I don’t have the constitution to just let someone else do it and then I look at it. I have to be there deconstructing it, splitting the atom because I just love it.”
Other features include:
WORKING IT OUT: Melissa Wood-Tepperberg created a wellness platform and lifestyle brand that’s all about making the mind, body and soul stronger. We caught up with the health expert and discovered that she didn’t always have the most balanced approach to her fitness regimen. Find out how she “created a new path” for herself and discovered a more mindful way of life that’s accessible and attainable for all.
CREATIVITY & CHAOS: GRAZIA USA’s Aaron Rasmussen looks back at the final days of one of the Hamptons’ greatest — and most tragic — exports, Jackson Pollock. Dive into the world of the reclusive painter who made his mark in the world of abstract expressionism before losing his battle with alcoholism in 1956 on a fateful day in East Hampton.
URBAN OASIS: Aman Hospitality Group is expanding its portfolio of decadent retreats with its third U.S. property, Aman New York. Boasting some of the city’s largest and most luxurious suites and residences in Midtown Manhattan, the new location also has multiple dining and drink options as well as a 25,000-square-foot spa that’s unlike anything in the city. Discover more in Casey Brennan’s profile of the property.
DISCO & DECADENCE: The stories that have been told about the heyday of Studio 54 is the stuff of legend. There was disco, drugs, celebrities and sex — until it all came crashing down. Michael Kaplan reveals the untold story of when the music stopped at the New York institution.
The GRAZIA GAZETTE is mailed directly to the homes of the most affluent and high-net-worth individuals in specific markets. The Labor Day issue of GRAZIA GAZETTE: Hamptons will also be available at highly trafficked retail stores, hotels, bars, and restaurants in the Hamptons market. GRAZIA GAZETTE: NYFW is an official media partner of NYFW: The Shows, being distributed on site at Spring Studios as well as select luxury hospitality, travel and retail partners in the city.
