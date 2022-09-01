7th Judicial District Nominating Commission sends names of five nominees ...

TOPEKA—The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of five nominees who are eligible to fill either of two district judge positions to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the positions.



One position is created by Judge Kay Huff's July 8 retirement. The other was among the district court judge positions certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The 7th Judicial District is Douglas County.



The nominees are:

Carl Folsom III, Lawrence, assistant federal public defender



Jessica Glendening, Lawrence, deputy defender, 3rd Judicial District Public Defender's Office



Blake Glover, Baldwin City, judge pro tem, 7th Judicial District



Paul Klepper, Lawrence, judge pro tem, 7th Judicial District



Catherine Theisen, Lawrence, attorney, Barber Emerson, L.C.



Eligibility requirements



Nominees for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;



a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and



a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Elina Alterman, Elizabeth Cateforis, Stephanie Davis, Lisa Harris-Frydman, Wesley Smith, and Daniel Watkins, Lawrence.