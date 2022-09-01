Mayor Bowser to Welcome Back Pre-K Students to the Newly Modernized Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center

Washington, DC – On Thursday, September 1, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will welcome back DC Public Schools Pre-K students for the first day of school and cut the ribbon on the Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center in Ward 7.

The newly modernized Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center, originally built in 1911, spans approximately 21,200 square feet over three floors. The modernization allows Randle Highlands to double their Pre-K slots to 112 seats across 11 classrooms. All 11 Pre-K classrooms are now in the newly modernized building, which will also house an infant and toddler childcare center that will be operated by a community-based provider.

When:

Thursday, September 1, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Keith Anderson, Director, Department of General Services

Kristie Edwards, Principal, Historic Randle Highlands Elementary School

Where:

Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center

1650 30th Street SE

