Mayor Bowser to Welcome Back Pre-K Students to the Newly Modernized Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center

Washington, DC – On Thursday, September 1, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will welcome back DC Public Schools Pre-K students for the first day of school and cut the ribbon on the Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center in Ward 7.

The newly modernized Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center, originally built in 1911, spans approximately 21,200 square feet over three floors. The modernization allows Randle Highlands to double their Pre-K slots to 112 seats across 11 classrooms. All 11 Pre-K classrooms are now in the newly modernized building, which will also house an infant and toddler childcare center that will be operated by a community-based provider.

When:
Thursday, September 1, at 11 am

Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools
Keith Anderson, Director, Department of General Services
Kristie Edwards, Principal, Historic Randle Highlands Elementary School

Where:
Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center
1650 30th Street SE
*Closest Bus Routes: 36, D51, M6*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Branch & Pennsylvania Ave SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).

 

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

