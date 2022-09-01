Mayor Bowser Releases Back to School Guide 2022 – Resources for Our Comeback

Dear Families,

Welcome back to a new school year! As we go into this fourth school year since the start of COVID, I am turning our entire community’s attention to supporting our students with their comeback. From the third graders who were only in kindergarten when our schools shut down in 2020 to the 12th graders who have spent their entire high school careers adapting to COVID-19 – students across elementary, middle, and high school need this year to be one where they feel the support of our entire city.

I am proud that in Washington, DC we have so many programs to help families and students succeed. We are a national leader in universal Pre-K. We have a $500,000 scholarship program that families can use to help students attend out-of-school and extracurricular programming. Through our Advanced Internship Program, high school students enrolled in Career and Technical Education programs can earn and learn at high quality internships in the community. But for any of these programs to help young people succeed, we need families to know about them.

With this guide, our goal is to make it easier for families to support their children. If you don’t find what you’re looking for or what your family needs support with, reach out to our teams at the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, or DC Public Schools. We are ready to make this school year a success so that all students are on track to succeed in school, at home and in the community, and in life.

Sincerely,

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Download the guide at backtoschool.dc.gov/guide