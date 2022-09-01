Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: September 1, 2022

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

View PDF Version (PDF)

IowaWORKS, HBI, and Iowa Army National Guard Invite the Public to Hands-On Career Fair

“This and That” Provides Chance to Experience Similarities of Military, Civilian Work.

DES MOINES, IOWA – IowaWORKS, Home Base Iowa, and the Iowa Army National Guard are inviting Iowans to experience the “This and That” of five career paths that bridge the gap between military and civilian life.

A “Hands-On Career Fair” will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on September 10 at Camp Dodge in Johnston. Click here to view a flyer for more information.

Employers from five high-demand career fields – transportation, construction, telecommunications, law enforcement, and medical/health care – will be on hand to display some of the equipment they use in performing their work. Attendees will be able to view that equipment alongside comparable equipment from the military, demonstrating the close connection between many military and civilian work experiences.

“Iowa National Guard members spend their time in uniform accumulating a wide range of highly valuable skills,” said Jathan Chicoine, program manager for Home Base Iowa. “This event is an opportunity for service members to explore how they get the most out of those skills in the civilian workforce. We also want to remind the public about the wide a variety of meaningful training and skills that you can acquire when you join the military – skills that you can carry with you throughout an entire career.”

The first half-hour of the event is reserved for veterans and their families. However, members of the public are welcome to tour the event from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Iowa Army National Guard states, “We look forward to partnering on this incredible event at Camp Dodge to highlight the great skills and qualities of the Iowans who serve. We Live here. We Work Here. We Serve Here.”

Home Base Iowa is an Iowa Workforce Development program created to connect Iowa businesses with qualified veterans and their spouses looking for new career opportunities. The program provides resources to connect veterans and their families with education and training as part of a transition to a new community. Businesses who create an account at IowaWORKS.gov also can gain access to a host of resumes from skilled veterans.

IowaWORKS is Iowa’s one-stop shop for career assistance. Iowans can access a host of job-related resources, including help with resumes, interviewing, one-on-one career counseling to help you explore new types of careers. For more information, visit www.IowaWORKS.gov or one of 15 offices throughout the state

###