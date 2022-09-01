Health Centered Dentistry Welcomes Amanda Waddle to Its Team of Holistic Dentistry Experts
Dr. Amanda Waddle returns to Health Centered Dentistry to provide care to all.ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Centered Dentistry is excited to welcome Amanda Waddle, DDS, to its team. Dr. Amanda Waddle was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, and is a distinguished dental provider who brings a radiant, positive attitude to Health Centered Dentistry.
Her hard work and passion are showcased through her work as a dentist for everyone. She enjoys working with children and looks forward to helping families receive quality patient care. Dr. Waddle is committed to providing great dental experiences for younger patients that set a good foundation for committed dental care. Through her kindness, patients can trust that she’ll provide excellent treatments for everyone.
As a third-generation 2012 graduate of West High School, she pursued an Exercise Science major and French minor at Montana State University in 2016. She was a dental assistant at Health Centered Dentistry for a short period before completing dental school at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dr. Waddle was top of her class and excelled through her work.
Dr. Waddle met and began dating her future husband, Landon, during her time in Bozeman. They are excited to return to the beautiful environment of Alaska, surrounded by mountains their hound dog Honey and newborn son, Easton, can enjoy. Her love for the Alaskan community and environment is showcased through the holistic work she provides and the bright attitude she brings to the office.
Dr. Waddle enjoys spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, cheering on her favorite sports teams, and eating Moose’s Tooth “Avalanche” pizza outside the dental office. Her positive approach to life reflects the care provided at Health Centered Dentistry. The members of Health Centered Dentistry are excited for her to join their team and begin to provide Alaskan residents with fantastic dental care.
For people interested in booking appointments with Dr. Waddle, she will be available Tuesday- Friday beginning September 13th. Dr. Waddle is excited to connect with new clients through consults and check-ups. Those interested in connecting with Dr. Waddle can do so through the Health Centered Dentistry website.
