CFO Jimmy Patronis Certifies Florida’s 2022 Primary Election Results

9/1/2022

 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, during a meeting of the Florida Elections Canvassing Commission, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released a statement following the certification of voting returns in the 2022 Florida Primary Election.

 

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As a member of the Florida Elections Canvassing Commission, I was honored today to join Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody to certify the official Florida voting returns for the 2022 Primary Election. Due to Governor Ron DeSantis’ steady leadership, and with the aid of the Florida Legislature, Florida’s election integrity has become the most resilient in the entire country. Congratulations to Department of State Secretary Cord Byrd, our dedicated local Supervisors of Elections, and our volunteers and election workers for a seamless and successful primary election process. Our state is an example to the entire nation of how to run elections with true confidence and honesty; and it makes me proud to be a Florida voter.”
 
###


About CFO Jimmy Patronis 
Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

