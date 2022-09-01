Baller Mixed Reality Adds Experienced Sports Executive, Michael Shaw
Expanding Management Team in an Strategic Advisory role
This team is truly leading the way in development and engagement within the blockchain environment.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Baller Mixed Reality continues its growth as a leading sports and entertainment technology startup, Michael Shaw joins its management team as a Strategy Advisor, bringing fifteen years of experience in sports brand management. Before joining Baller, Mike served as Senior Vice President / Head of Brand, Experience & Innovation for the Miami Marlins, where he led key business operations (such as branding, merchandising, content development, game entertainment, ticketing, event promotions, and more), oversaw creative campaigns with major retail brands like Nike, and grew revenue by more than thirty percent. Prior to his role with the Marlins, he led Business Development for Amazon Sports and was the North American Head of Sports, Arts & Theater Partnerships for Groupon, and began his sports career on the Content & Acquisitions team at ESPN. Michael was recognized as a Top Diverse Leader in Sports for 2021 by the Sports Inclusion Conference.
About joining the Baller team, Michael says… “I’m extremely excited to join the Baller Mixed Reality team at such an important time of growth. This team is truly leading the way in development and engagement within the blockchain environment.”
Having recently signed exclusive deals for NBA Pioneer, Earl Lloyd and Cincinnati Reds Hall-of-Famer, Eric Davis, Baller Mixed Reality is the first company to produce augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary athletes and entertainers – ushering in the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles. Look for new collections of this special memorabilia coming to OpenSea (https://opensea.io/baller_mixed-reality) and join Baller’s Discord for drop dates and member discounts (https://discord.gg/QFMXFXdce4).
ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY
Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked Augmented Reality Startup, 3D Technology Startup, and Collectibles Company in the United States.
