MBBS in Philippines is Accepted In INDIA After the Announcement from CHED about New NMC Gazette

My simple advice to all the Medical aspirants as a three decade Experienced Educationist do not get Deceived by False Propagandas! Believe the facts and Notifications.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new NMC Notification, which was approved on November 18, 2021, listed four key factors to keep in mind when applying to any medical university overseas.
Initial Point. The MBBS course you take must be mandated taught in English at whichever university you choose to attend, regardless of the country you reside in.
Second, the medical curriculum in whatever country you desire to study must last 54 months, excluding any bridging or filling courses.
Third, the university you decide to attend must have a hospital, and the student must have finished a year-long internship there.
Last but not least, whichever nation the aspirant chooses to study medicine in should grant the local student a license to practice.
One country which is able to Qualify for all the above points and place themselves in the Top of the table is PHILIPPINES. The New Gazette according to CHED issued on August 31st 2022 clearly states that The Curriculum of Philippines has been changed from 48 Months to 54 Months and students who pursue are given License to Practice similar to citizens of Philippines.
No other Country apart from Philippines has announced that they are changing their curriculum according to NMC’S new Gazette, Only Country who is thoughtful about future of Medical Aspirants.
One of the greatest medical schools in the Philippines is UV Gullas College of Medicine, where you may study MBBS there. The third top Philippines medical college for studying MBBS in the Philippines is UV Gullas College of Medicine, which has a 6650 excellence ranking in the world.
UV Gullas College of medicine Accreditations
• General council of medicine of Great Britain,
• American Medical Association of the USA,
• Medical Council of India,
• Medical Council of Thailand,
• Medical Council of California,
• Australian Medical Council Limited (ECFMG),
• The World Health Organization and International Medical Education Directory.
UV Gullas Medical College Qualifying requirements for admission
• The applicant must be at least 18 years old.
• Had to have finished high school.
• A fully completed application form.
• A copy of his or her National Medical Admission Test (NMAT) score report in its original form.
• Possess a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in a related field.
• A certificate of good moral character from an institution you've previously attended
• The original (for presentation only) and a photocopy of his or her birth certificate, which has been certified by the NSO; His or Her High School Report Card (Form 138), officially certified or signed by their School Principal.
APPLIED KNOWLEDGE
By profession, a doctor is referred to as PRACTISING rather than laboring. The Gullas Medical College was founded in 1919 and has been flourishing ever since. The college is located in the Philippine city of Cebu and is surrounded by a respectable and tranquil environment. With all the latest technology, the institution gives prospective physicians, surgeons, and researchers a hands-on education.
The World Health Organization and the Indian Medical Council both properly acknowledge the college, which is sponsored by the University of The Visayas.
UV Gullas College of Medicine has affiliations with 8 hospitals totaling more than 6000 beds in order to give its students unparalleled practical experience.
Benefits of Studying Medicine in Philippines.
Reading proficiency in the Philippines
The Philippines is a country that speaks English, and it is highly safe for students, according to the Center for Medical Education
Opportunities for advancement are provided by the DUAL Degree Program for MBBS in the Philippines following 10+2 MBBS from the Philippines.
Affordable Climate MBBS in the Philippines
Good Air Connectivity & Transportation
Education Trends in the US Religion Indian Cuisine
A 10 + 2 passing certificate with Biology, Physics, Chemistry compulsory subjects and with 50% of PCB.
• For SC, ST or Physically challenged candidates have an exemption of 5% from 50%, only 45% PCB is sufficient to them.
• Students should be in between 17 to 25 years of age group with good physical and mental health.
• The Medical Education in the Philippines requires the previous education to have English medium of instruction as they should understand the teaching language in Philippines.
• NEET qualification (if it is an MBBS student from India) is needed as it is made compulsory to get admission into foreign medical colleges since the release of the 2018 MCI notification.
• NEET score card (if it is an MBBS student from India) submission is a must to get Visa interview slot in Philippines embassy.
• School Transfer Certificate of the student along with the other original certificates of School Graduating Certificate, +2 certificates.
• A medical check-up certificate from a recognized medical center is also a must.
• A valid passport with a minimum 6 months of expiry time period.
• The student should also get a Police Clearance Certificate that proves the child has no criminal records in India / that country.
• A No Objection Certificate from the parents/legal guardians indicating their acceptance to send their child to Study MBBS in Philippines.
• A valid Birth Certificate is also a must to be submitted to get the admission in any universities.
• An attested bank statement from the parents/legal guardians for an amount of the first year’s fee as closing balance.
• Study and Conduct certificate from all 12 years of education.
• Letter of Acceptance from any valid Philippines university after the initial admission fee is paid for the admission letter.
So please avoid all your confusions as everything is being Transparent and approved by Government of Philippines & Government of INDIA.
