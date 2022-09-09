Submit Release
Dr. Nicole R. Caillier, Founder of The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Dr. Nicole R. Caillier, Founder of The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine

Nicole is an energetic visionary with an incredible gift of being able to help so many! What an amazing interview with an amazing entrepreneur.”
— Andy Jacob
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Dr. Nicole R. Caillier, Founder of The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Dr. Nicole R. Caillier joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.

ABOUT The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement

Known as The Queen of Staffing, Nicole has made it her mission to provide aspiring, emerging and established entrepreneurs with the exact blueprint and strategies she used to build her own staffing empire and achieve massive success. Founder of Quality Staffing Network LLC, she has helped countless clients find unbelievable success, financial freedom and career satisfaction by entering the healthcare staffing industry. In the past 4 years alone, she has established over 400 healthcare staffing firms.

Nicole’s entrepreneurial journey sprung from a desire to make a difference in the healthcare community on a greater scale in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. After losing her job as a nurse, she started her healthcare staffing firm in 2005 and tripled the business within 2 years in the middle of a recession.

Named as one of the top female business leaders in North America, Nicole has been recognized for her work by Women in Business, Entrepreneur magazine, Charisma and the Impact Network. In a career full of huge wins, she’s most proud of obtaining an honorary doctorate and building 2 multimillion-dollar businesses without additional loans or grants.

An in-demand speaker, Nicole is well-versed in several topics including staffing, purpose and building a seven-figure business. Nicole can teach your audience to reclaim their time, earn unlimited income and create the freedom they’ve always wanted and tap into their purpose and unrealized potential.

Dr. Nicole R. Caillier joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Dr. Nicole R. Caillier discusses the newest offerings of The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Dr. Nicole R. Caillier joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Dr. Nicole R. Caillier was amazing. The success of The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Dr. Nicole R. Caillier on the video series.

Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Dr. Nicole R. Caillier who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Dr. Nicole R. Caillier”.

ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE

DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Dr. Nicole R. Caillier, Founder, The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement, A DotCom Magazine Interview

