Dr. Nicole R. Caillier, Founder of The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

ABOUT The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement
Known as The Queen of Staffing, Nicole has made it her mission to provide aspiring, emerging and established entrepreneurs with the exact blueprint and strategies she used to build her own staffing empire and achieve massive success. Founder of Quality Staffing Network LLC, she has helped countless clients find unbelievable success, financial freedom and career satisfaction by entering the healthcare staffing industry. In the past 4 years alone, she has established over 400 healthcare staffing firms.
Nicole’s entrepreneurial journey sprung from a desire to make a difference in the healthcare community on a greater scale in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. After losing her job as a nurse, she started her healthcare staffing firm in 2005 and tripled the business within 2 years in the middle of a recession.
Named as one of the top female business leaders in North America, Nicole has been recognized for her work by Women in Business, Entrepreneur magazine, Charisma and the Impact Network. In a career full of huge wins, she’s most proud of obtaining an honorary doctorate and building 2 multimillion-dollar businesses without additional loans or grants.
An in-demand speaker, Nicole is well-versed in several topics including staffing, purpose and building a seven-figure business. Nicole can teach your audience to reclaim their time, earn unlimited income and create the freedom they’ve always wanted and tap into their purpose and unrealized potential.
Dr. Nicole R. Caillier joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Dr. Nicole R. Caillier discusses the newest offerings of The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Dr. Nicole R. Caillier joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Dr. Nicole R. Caillier was amazing. The success of The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Dr. Nicole R. Caillier on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, "It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like The Launch, Grow, Thrive Movement.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset.
