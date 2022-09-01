BIXOLON Announces New Office Located in Mexico City, Mexico

Submit Release
BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the opening of their new Mexico office effective September 1, 2022. The office space is located in the Torre Diana building which is based in a prominent area of Mexico City.

"Our team is very excited about this next step in our steady growth as a company," stated Paul Kim, President, BIXOLON America. "The success we have experienced in Mexico reiterated our need for a centrally located office to better serve our customers and partners."

BIXOLON also hired Leobardo Gomez as Support Manager, BIXOLON America. Leobardo comes with years of experience in the industry and will support our customers with their sales and technical needs. "We are pleased to have Leobardo join the BIXOLON family," stated Juan Salinas, VP Latin America, Mexico & Caribbean, BIXOLON.

About BIXOLON
BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto-ID, and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing, and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2022, for the ninth consecutive year, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha. To learn more about BIXOLON's printing devices, visit bixolonusa.com or call your local BIXOLON representative.

