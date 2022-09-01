SEAM Group Is a 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner
SEAM Group has been named a 2022 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council.
This award is about people, benefits, and the overall employee experience, and at SEAM Group, we are a people-first company.”BEACHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEAM Group has been named a 2022 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the first time that SEAM Group has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.
“More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research program that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals,” said Samantha Marx, ERC’s Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. “The data from this program helps employers adapt their policies and practices to attract and retain top-notch talent.”
NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
"We are honored to be recognized as a top employer and receive the NorthCoast99 Award for the first time this year. This award is about people, benefits, and the overall employee experience, and at SEAM Group, we are a people-first company. We believe in our employees and the value they bring each and every day, and the application for this award challenges us to ensure we are striving to meet the needs of our most valuable asset, our One SEAM Team!" – Dana Wobser.
“It’s no surprise that the 2022 NorthCoast 99 winning organizations are leading our region! These outstanding companies prioritize the employee experience, offering attractive benefits and innovative policies that today’s workforce demands. We’re thrilled to recognize the winning companies and look forward to sharing their success stories,” said ERC President Kelly Keefe.
About SEAM Group
SEAM Group is an energized asset performance company serving organizations across the world. We uncover quick, impactful wins for customers, while also developing and managing sophisticated safety, reliability, sustainability, and compliance programs. SEAM Group offers a proven platform that combines advisory, training, technology, and data management to achieve customer goals.
About ERC
For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC helps leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers.
