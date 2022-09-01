Submit Release
9/1/2022

 

CFO Patronis Makes Friendly Wager on FSU v. LSU Football Game with Louisiana State Treasurer
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis made a friendly wager on Twitter with the Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder ahead of the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff football game between Florida State University and Louisiana State University on Sunday, September 4, 2022. CFO Patronis wagered a fresh Florida key lime pie if the LSU Tigers win. Treasurer Schroder responded on Twitter by wagering a Florida State colored Louisiana king cake if FSU wins.
 
CFO Jimmy Patronis on Twitter: “Hey @LATreasury, how about a friendly wager on the @FSUFootball vs. @LSUfootball game in New Orleans on Sunday?! I think my Noles are getting the W but if your Tigers win, I’ll send you some fresh Florida key lime pie! What do you say?!?”
 
Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder responded on Twitter: “I’ll take that bet@JimmyPatronis. @LSUfootball for the W. I’ll send a Louisiana king cake in @FSUfootball colors if the Noles win. How’s that sound?”
 
About CFO Jimmy Patronis 
Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

