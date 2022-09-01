9/1/2022

CFO Patronis Makes Friendly Wager on FSU v. LSU Football Game with Louisiana State Treasurer



### – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis made a friendly wager on Twitter with the Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder ahead of the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff football game between Florida State University and Louisiana State University on Sunday, September 4, 2022. CFO Patronis wagered a fresh Florida key lime pie if the LSU Tigers win. Treasurer Schroder responded on Twitter by wagering a Florida State colored Louisiana king cake if FSU wins.on Twitter: “Hey @LATreasury , how about a friendly wager on the @FSUFootball vs. @LSUfootball game in New Orleans on Sunday?! I think my Noles are getting the W but if your Tigers win, I’ll send you some fresh Florida key lime pie! What do you say?!?”responded on Twitter: “I’ll take that bet @JimmyPatronis @LSUfootball for the W. I’ll send a Louisiana king cake in @FSUfootball colors if the Noles win. How’s that sound?”###



