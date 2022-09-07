American Pure, a Josh Tarter Company, acquired by national beverage company
Kentucky grown hemp goes nationwide, added to popular beverages.
It feels great see our Kentucky grown hemp be the choice additive in a national drink brand”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josh Tarter announced today that American Pure CBD has been acquired by a national beverage company for an undisclosed amount. American Pure is currently owned by Josh Tarter Companies. Asset transfer will begin immediately. American Pure made their mark on the CBD industry, offering Kentucky grown and extracted CBD oils while promising to always put farmers first and make sure they were paid fairly.
— Josh Tarter
American Pure CBD is the highest grade CBD products found anywhere in the world. From seed to shelf, their commitment to purity and quality of product ensured they controlled the entire process from the planting of the seed, all the way to the consumer purchasing products from their trusted retailer. Customers could rest assured they are purchasing the absolute best product from a brand they trust. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound extracted from the cannabis plant. It’s a naturally occurring molecule that has many health benefits, but it doesn’t have any of the psychoactive effects of THC, which people commonly think of in relation to the cannabis plant.
CBD for human consumption generally comes in oil based products such as oil tinctures, oil based gummies or other food type items. CBD for drink additives must be converted to water soluble. Research suggests that water soluble CBD will have a quicker delivery and effect, as the CBD will be absorbed at a much faster rate. When asked what this means for American Pure, Tarter said, "It feels great see our Kentucky grown hemp be the choice additive in a national drink brand".
FDA Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.
