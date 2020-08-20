StateLine Steel Steps Up For Working Moms
We knew something had to be done to help our dedicated working moms, so we decided to have school at StateLine Steel.”COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StateLine Steel is a full-service steel distributor located in central Kentucky. COVID-19 has presented US businesses with many unforeseen hurdles, StateLine is no different. They just keep adapting.
StateLine Steel is a Josh Tarter Company, owned by Josh Tarter and Shannon Sexton, however the company is currently 100% female operated. All staff members aside from Sexton, have school age children. A recent recommendation by the Governor of Kentucky resulted in public schools in the area delaying in person public education until at least the end of September, possibly longer. Children will instead participate in Distance Learning. Distance Learning will require students to be educated via laptops several hours per day and participate in live-stream instruction provided by school district educators. Although Distance Learning allows the children to attend school online and continue learning during this pandemic, it presents an entirely new set of challenges for StateLine Steel and their employees.
“Our Staff is compiled of working mothers. During the pandemic, we are all giving 150%. Everything is harder these days. How am I to expect my staff to give 150% at work, go home, try to teach their children for several hours each evening while also taking care of dinner and household chores, then come back to work the next day ready to give it their all again? It will wear you down. We knew something had to be done to help our dedicated working moms, so we decided to have school at StateLine Steel.”, Sexton said.
StateLine Steel has set up designated areas for each employee’s child. Education areas are complete with a desk, school supplies, computers and Wi-Fi access so they can attend class virtually on high-speed networks. Employees will be given extra time daily to get their child online and signed into their respective classes. Moms will be close by to help with assignments if needed. Having an actual classroom, schedule and structure is much needed during these uncertain times.
Sexton, the mother of three herself knows how hard it is to be a working mom. Although her children are all adults now, Sexton remembers how tiring it was to juggle work and home. Sexton and Tarter greatly appreciate their staff for the hard work and dedication they have demonstrated during the pandemic. When asked why he did not hesitate to allow children in the office during these unprecedented times, “It’s the least we could do.”, said Tarter.
