EVERLINE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF C&M REGULATORY PIPELINE CONSULTANTS, EXPANDING ITS UTILITY OPERATION
The acquisition of C&M further advances EverLine’s strategy by adding deep expertise and trusted customer relationships
EverLine is honored to team with Michael Comstock and Robert Miller to advance safety and compliance in the utility industry. Their knowledge and experience are unmatched.”HOUSTON, TX, US, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverLine, a leading provider of compliance and technical energy services, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of C&M Regulatory Pipeline Consultants (“C&M”). C&M is owned by Michael Comstock and Robert Miller, utility industry experts, who will join EverLine as Principal Advisors in EverLine’s expansion into the utility market.
— Louis Krannich
EverLine added Michael Bradley (Director of Utility Services) to its team in early 2022 and has since built a unique strategy for assisting utility customers of all sizes. By offering fully integrated compliance, integrity, SCADA/IT, control room, and security services, EverLine is able to offer smaller municipalities and larger utilities alike access to high-quality, unique solutions at a fraction of the cost of performing the services internally. The acquisition of C&M further advances EverLine’s strategy by adding deep expertise and trusted customer relationships, allowing EverLine to continue its growth trajectory while ensuring that customers remain the top priority.
Louis Krannich, President of EverLine, added, “EverLine is honored to team with Michael Comstock and Robert Miller to advance safety and compliance in the utility industry. Their knowledge and experience are unmatched, and I am confident our internal team and customers will benefit greatly from this combination.”
Robert Miller, co-founder of C&M added, “Speaking on behalf of C&M, we are very excited about joining the Everline team. It is our sincerest belief that together, Everline and C&M will be able to provide a level of service to regulated, and currently unregulated, utilities that until now was not available, or affordable, to small and midsize pipeline operators.” Mike Comstock further added, "C&M’s focus on safety and integrity toward compliance with regulatory and operational requirements for utilities is clearly united with EverLine’s commitment to the same. Together the strategic alignment of EverLine and C&M will provide a positive impact and standard of success for utilities that utilize the distinguished offerings both companies currently deliver.”
Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.
About EverLine
EverLine provides energy operators a unique Technical Stack by offering custom compliance, technical, and security solutions designed to meet a customer’s specific needs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Denver, Bakersfield, and El Paso, EverLine has partnered with more than 200 operators nationwide to deliver energy safely, reliably, and securely. EverLine is a portfolio company of First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. For more information about EverLine, please visit www.everlineus.com
About C&M
C&M Regulatory Pipeline Consultants consults with clients to provide them with regulatory guidance and operational information necessary for the safe and efficient operation of their natural gas pipeline systems. C&M was founded by Michael Comstock, the retired natural gas distribution system Director for the City of Mesa and past National Chairman of the American Public Gas Association (APGA), and Robert Miller, the retired Chief of Pipeline Safety for the State of Arizona Pipeline Safety Program and past National Chairman of the National Association of Pipeline Safety Representatives (NAPSR). Together Robert and Mike offer a unique, combined perspective when consulting with operators to best navigate the complexities of federal and state regulations. While balancing operational safety and compliance, C&M’s consultation ultimately results in increased productivity, reduced operational costs, and compliance with regulations.
Dana Summers
Penman PR
+1 334-663-4424
email us here