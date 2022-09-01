Submit Release
Chinook Salmon Spawning at MK Nature Center

Would you like to see Chinook salmon spawning up close? You can at MK Nature Center! For about the next 10 days, you can watch typical Chinook salmon spawning behavior three feet from your own two eyes! Males are fighting, biting, and chasing for access to the female. The female is digging her nest (redd) and choosing the perfect place to lay eggs. This all is taking place in the  Alpine Lake Viewing Window, which is the largest of MK Nature Center's four windows and the one with the large waterfall. The MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise and the  grounds are open dawn to dusk every day.

On September 6th, MK Nature Center will also be receiving the beautiful and vibrant kokanee salmon. These smaller, land-locked salmon will bring bright red streaks to our waters and will be here, spawn and die by the third week in September. Stop by and see the salmon!

