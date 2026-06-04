So you want to take your kids fishing...

If you've never been fishing before, Idaho's Free Fishing Day (set for June 13) may be the perfect day to start. No fishing license is required, but all other rules apply. Fish and Game personnel and volunteers will host several free events at local fishing waters throughout the state to help first-timers discover the joys of fishing.

No matter when you go, Fish and Game recommends keeping these 10 simple tips in mind to ensure your kid’s first fishing experience isn’t their last.

1. Catching is key

Getting kids hooked on fishing is about getting a fish on the line...fast. And for kids, it’s about numbers caught, not how big. Taking them on a trip that produces the most fish possible should be your goal. Finding a well-stocked pond or lake is essential, and Fish and Game makes finding one easy. Check out our Learn to Fish webpage for close-to-home fishing holes, basic tips, fishing events, and more.

2. Keep it simple

If you and the kiddos have never fished before, don’t worry about all the different types of fishing equipment. Push button reels and casting rods exist for a reason — they’re easy to use.

A few small hooks, a couple 1-inch bobbers, and sinkers is all you need to get started. And don’t be afraid to ask others or visit your local sporting goods store. If you lack equipment, Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing trailers are loaded with loaner fishing rods, tackle, bait, and are staffed by experienced anglers that can help — all for free! These trailers make appearances at well-stocked fishing holes throughout the state, so be sure to check the schedule for when and where.

3. Keep it short

The younger the child, the shorter the attention span. If the fish aren't biting, don't keep kids held hostage watching their fishing poles. Allow some breaks for rock skipping, enjoying some beach time, pikcing up bugs, whatever keeps them happy and lets them enjoy the outdoors. And don’t be surprised if catching fish isn’t their first priority. Just remember, as your child’s attention span gets longer, so will your fishing trips.