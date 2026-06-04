No matter where you live in Idaho, Free Fishing Day on June 13 offers fun for the whole family

On June 13, anyone can get out and enjoy a day of fishing without a fishing license, but all other rules still apply.

Free Fishing Day is an Idaho tradition that includes Fish and Game employees and volunteers bringing fishing gear to various fishing spots and loaning rods, reels and tackle, and helping people learn to fish. The day offers novice anglers a great opportunity to experience some of the wonderful fishing opportunities Idaho has to offer and learn a fun and inexpensive sport that all ages can enjoy.

And just a reminder, kids 13 years old and younger do not need a fishing license in Idaho, so fishing is an inexpensive summer activity. Catchable-sized trout ranging from about 10 to 13 inches are regularly stocked statewide and in many easily accessible fishing spots, including community ponds, local reservoirs, and nearby lakes.

“In the month leading up to Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game hatcheries stocked about 243,000 catchable rainbow trout throughout the state,” Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said.

Every region in the state plans to host a few Free Fishing Day events on June 13. Check out the list below for all Free Fishing Day events happening around the state.