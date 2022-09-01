Dolbey Partners with Orchard Software to Provide Speech Recognition and Voice Shortcuts for Pathologists and Grossers
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolbey and Company, Inc. has announced a partnership with Orchard Software Corporation to allow pathologists and grossers to utilize front-end speech recognition and voice commands within their laboratory information system (LIS). Dolbey’s front-end speech recognition solution, Fusion Narrate® powered by nVoq™, provides pathologists and grossers an efficient way to interact with Orchard Software’s leading LIS solutions with front-end speech recognition and voice commands.
“Dolbey is pleased to partner with Orchard Software as our goals of improving workflow experience for pathologists and grossers are aligned. With Fusion Narrate, grossers can enable faster turnaround times from gross to micro and pathologists can complete their case work earlier each day. With Dolbey’s award-winning voice recognition, it’s truly a once and done approach,” states Tom Davis, Director of Business Development at Dolbey.
Orchard Software offers cloud-based LIS solutions for several specialties with a focus on efficiency, reducing errors, and improving patient care. As a partner, Dolbey will complement Orchard Software’s solutions by allowing pathologists and grossers to dictate directly into their LIS with speech recognition and navigate with customizable voice commands.
“We are pleased to be partnering with Dolbey Speech Recognition Solutions to add value to our pathology LIS offerings, particularly during an industry-wide workforce shortage. With the goal of improving patient care and making the jobs of laboratory professionals and pathologists easier, having an integrated speech recognition tool can help automate pathology workflow and speed reporting,” says Beth Eder, Director of Product Management, Orchard Software.
To learn more about Dolbey's integrated application, please visit the Orchard Software Partner Page.
About Dolbey
Dolbey’s award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improve productivity while delivering better documentation, improving patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products, incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, Dolbey’s suite of products includes speech recognition (premise or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, transcription and dictation. To learn more about Dolbey’s front-end speech recognition software for EMRs, visit www.dolbeyspeech.com.
About Orchard Software
Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of laboratory system solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard’s cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation visit www.orchardsoft.com.
