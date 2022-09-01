Equator Introduces Portable AC with Advanced Cooling and Wi-Fi Connectivity

4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner

The 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Air Purifier, Dehumidifier and Heater functions provides convenient and quick cooling

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Portable AC 162 is similar to a window AC but is capable of reaching a range of 800 square feet. Measuring right at 30 x 18.5 x 14 (HxWxD in inches) and weighing only 69.5 lbs. makes it perfect for small and compact spaces. With a temperature range of 61°F - 89.6°F, the flexibility of this device is built with a capacity of 16000 BTU. Additionally, airflow and circulation get up to 450m3/h keeping your space cool and comfortable.

“Equator is constantly coming up with ways to create appliances for the future. With our world constantly changing, it is essential to stay ahead and think outside the box with every product,” said Ariah Williams of Equator Advanced Appliances. Available in two models, the Portable Air Conditioner is one of a kind with its sleek white finish and easy-to-use features. This appliance is perfect for tiny homes, RVs, or any compact space. Additionally, the PAC 162 acts as an air purifier, heater, and dehumidifier.

Other special features include the built-in HEPA filter which keeps the air clean and crisp with the ability to automatically purify your environment. There’s also a handy LED display, sleep mode, a three-speed fan, and a dual hose that keeps air in while pushing hot air out. Customers also have the ability to navigate the device remotely via the Equator App with the wi-fi feature. In addition, Equator’s new appliances now come with a QR code where you can easily access the manual on your phone instead of having to keep up with paper.

The Portable Air Conditioner is convenient, innovative, and consumer friendly. Roll the appliance to any room for maximum portable efficiency and relax knowing that your device is ETL certified. Additionally, this appliance is protected by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty. Find the PAC 162 starting at $899 on Amazon, Lowes, Wayfair, Home Depot, Overstock amongst others.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.