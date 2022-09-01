MEDIA ADVISORY :: North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission to Hold Annual Conference

The North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission (HTC) will hold its annual conference at the Hilton North Hills on September 7-8 in Raleigh. It will bring together survivors, advocates, public safety and justice system personnel for networking, information about trends, and innovative ideas for investigative practices, prosecution, and service provision.

Breakout session topics include Airbnb policies and protocols, J-1 and H2-B visa holder vulnerabilities, N.C. mandatory reporting, the investigation of human trafficking of disabled persons, the role of the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission), complementary trauma-informed therapies, financial crime and human trafficking, jail outreach, best practices and standards for shelter providers, and justice for survivors. View the entire agenda.

WHO

Bill Woolf (Founder, Anti Trafficking International, McClean, Virginia) will present the Keynote Address

Lindsey Lane (Senior Legal Counsel, Human Trafficking Institute, Birmingham, Alabama)

Tanya Gould (Director of Anti-Human Trafficking for the Virginia Commonwealth)

WHEN

September 7-8, 2022

WHERE

Hilton Raleigh North Hills

3415 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609

MEDIA

Media are invited to attend. We ask that you check in with conference staff first. A designated space for interviews will be announced at the conference. For safety and security reasons, please refrain from taking pictures of conference attendees, audience, and speakers. Also, we request that you do not record any sessions.