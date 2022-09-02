Rae Sremmurd, Armand van Helden, Louie Vega & Basement Jaxx, Headline Inaugural ‘Mandala Weekender’ at Marina Bay Sands
Singapore’s premier private members club Mandala Club will present a three-night musical extravaganza during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 season
After a two-year hiatus of the Singapore Grand Prix, music is set to make a major comeback with the inaugural 'Mandala Weekender' held at the iconic Marina Bay Sands from 30 September to 2 October. Private members club, Mandala Club, in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands, will be taking over Hall C at Sands Expo and Convention Centre to create a world-class race viewing and party experience for members, VIPs and the public.
— MANDALA PRESENTS Managing Director, Zaran Vachha
Held over three-nights, international artists Rae Sremmurd and Kelis (Friday), Armand van Helden and Louie Vega with Anané (Saturday), and Basement Jaxx and Rudimental (Sunday) will perform for up to 2,000 people each night with ticket prices starting at S$118* for general admission, and S$5,000 for VIP tables. Doors open to the mega-party from 10.30pm, and guests will be given the full Mandala hospitality experience until 4.00am each day.
For the ultimate VIP experience, the Mandala Genesis 250 Pass, the Club’s first NFT launching on Thursday 8 September will offer a glimpse into extraordinary IRL access and benefits, including a rooftop view of the race itself, exclusively for 250 holders.
The ‘Mandala Weekender’ is the latest initiative from the MANDALA PRESENTS team which aims to bring the philosophy of the Mandala Club, and its highly dynamic community to life to a wider audience. Famed for its culinary residencies in conjunction with some of the world’s most iconic chefs and restaurants, the Mandala Weekender represents its first foray into the world of music.
Mandala Masters and MANDALA PRESENTS Managing Director, Zaran Vachha shared, “What better way to celebrate the return of the Singapore Grand Prix than with our very first Mandala Weekender event. We want to kick off the F1 festivities with an unforgettable show that will leave our guests wanting more, and also commemorate the spirit of joie de vivre that the Mandala Club is famous for. We are out to make a splash for our guests, and it will be the start of things to come.”
Setting the scene for partygoers, guests can expect an electric atmosphere where they can enjoy and celebrate the weekend-long experience in a carnival of lights with great music, great vibes, and great people. To fuel the F1 fun further, a massive 30-metre LED screen will be showing the qualifying race from 7.00pm on Saturday, and the full race on Sunday with a theatre-style state-of-the-art sound system.
Friday night will be headlined by second-time comers to Singapore, the American hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, formed by brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, with the latter best known for his French Montana collaboration Unforgettable. Their mega-hits include Black Beatle and Sunflower with the duo racking up a remarkable billion plus views and Spotify plays since starting out in 2008.
Friday will also feature multi-platinum Grammy nominated artist, Kelis, who is best known for her 2004 hit, Milkshake, and last performed in Singapore in 2012. The accomplished musician has seen epic collaborations with major R&B and hip hop acts including Busta Rhymes, as well as electronic and dance producers such as Calvin Harris over her illustrious 25-year career.
Considered one of house music's most revered figures, with a career spanning three decades, Armand van Helden is no stranger to Singapore. Having played here on multiple occasions, the ever-popular American DJ will no doubt give a show-stopping performance to a sell-out crowd on Saturday night. Fans can expect to hear his mega-dance hits including You Don’t Know Me and My, My, My and more recent releases such as Give Me Your Loving from the multi-Grammy award nominee.
Fresh from a summer tour in Spain, Saturday night will also see legendary DJ, Grammy winner, 7-time nominee and ex-Studio 54 resident DJ, Louie Vega, on stage. The Defected Label artist and producer is globally renowned for his eclectic palette mixed with everything from house, salsa and afro-beat to jazz, hip hop, gospel and soul, and will sync sounds with his partner (in music and life) Anané. Internationally lauded in the music industry, she is a DJ, producer and artist, as well as label head of Nulu Records.
Guests will be excited to hear that Fat Fish party promoter and DJ Orio will be supporting the Saturday session. The Singapore-born and Israeli-raised DJ has a huge following around Asia and is known for his special tastes of eclectic influences from world sounds of disco-funk, tribe and jungle, coupled with uplifting soulful house and a sweet taste of calming yet rich techno.
The Sunday night finale will end with a climactic high as English electronic music duo, Basement Jaxx, consisting of Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe, perform hits from their ground-breaking, million-selling debut album, Remedy. The dynamic DJs first exploded onto the UK dance scene in 1997 and achieved massive success with a double platinum UK number one collection, The Singles, as well as earning two BRIT Awards and a Grammy along the way. Ever maintaining their huge popularity, their long-running Ibiza residency at ‘Glitterbox’ is arguably the best night on the island.
Popular British drum and bass musicians Rudimental will also perform Sunday night at the Mandala Weekender. Having spent over two decades in the music industry, the much-loved Brit Award winners are also making a comeback to Singapore after last having performed here for the Singapore International Jazz Festival in 2016.
Mandala Group CEO, Ben Jones added, “Singapore has garnered international attention for being best-in-class in many categories, and our aim with our very first Mandala Weekender is to showcase the very finest in entertainment and hospitality, in an experiential environment that underscores Singapore’s world-class reputation. And what better location could we ask for than Marina Bay Sands, globally recognised as Asia’s leading leisure and entertainment destination, to host this unforgettable extravaganza.”
Tickets go on sale on Friday 2 September via: Mandala Weekender at www.mandalaweekender.com
For more information about the Mandala Genesis 250 Pass, Mandala Club’s first NFT, please visit mandala.club/nft
