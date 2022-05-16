Connecticut Cardiology Center using Advanced Data Systems’ Medics EHR Implements Cranberry Peak’s ezCDS CDSM

Cranberry Peak’s ezCDS, a CMS-Qualified Clinical Decision Support Mechanism with Seamless Point of Order Workflow to be Operational from within the Medics EHR

We look forward to working with the teams at Cranberry Peak and ADS to implement the innovative ezCDS clinical decision support service and we are impressed by both companies' focus on their clients” — Elhami Dahhan, Practice Administrator at CCC

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecticut Cardiology Center (CCC), an Advanced Data Systems Corp. (ADS) client since 2008, will implement Cranberry Peak Corp. developed ezCDS clinical decision support service for advanced imaging appropriateness consultation directly through the ADS Medics EHR. ezCDS is a CMS-qualified clinical decision support mechanism (CDSM) for CMS’ Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Program as called for in the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA). ezCDS supports state-of-the-art interoperability standards with FHIR and CDS Hooks technology. Available as an integrated solution in the Medics EHR with a seamless workflow at the point of ordering imaging studies, referring providers using the Medics EHR will be able to easily access and use ezCDS to consult the appropriateness of advanced imaging orders.

“We take pride in providing outstanding patient care at CCC, supported by high-end technology such as the Medics EHR that we’ve been using for almost 15 years. We are thrilled to add to our practice the advanced Cranberry Peak clinical decision support service, ezCDS. In particular, we are excited about the easy practical workflow for imaging appropriateness at the point of ordering for our radiology referral providers. We look forward to working with the teams at Cranberry Peak and ADS to implement the innovative ezCDS clinical decision support service and we are impressed by both companies' focus on their clients,” said Elhami Dahhan, Practice Administrator at CCC.

Neculai Archip, Ph.D., MBA, and Founder and CEO of Cranberry Peak Corp., said, “We are grateful for the trust from practices such as CCC in our solution. Their team is impressive, with a technology forward looking outlook. After a straightforward integration process with the ADS team, our teams are working to ensure a smooth deployment to Connecticut Cardiology Center.“ Dr. Archip continues, “Practices such as CCC have the opportunity to create benchmarks for operational efficiency and clinical care and we look forward to working with both CCC and the ADS teams.”

“Clients adopt our intelligent, rules engine-driven clinical, revenue cycle, and operational solutions to empower them to be as financially successful and efficient as possible. Our systems’ high-end features and capabilities are enhanced when integrating solutions such as Cranberry Peak’s ezCDS with our Medics EHR. The ADS team looks forward to CCC – and so many other clients – accessing ezCDS through their Medics EHRs,” said David Barzillai, President of ADS.



About Connecticut Cardiology Center: Connecticut Cardiology Center (CCC) in Manchester, CT, provides cardiac care to hundreds of patients in the greater Hartford metropolitan area. Affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, and the Hoffman Heart and Vascular Institute of Connecticut, CCC is a well-known and trusted center for cardiac patients.

About Advanced Data Systems Corporation: Established in 1977, ADS is a leader in intelligent, interoperable clinical, operational, revenue, and engagement/mobility automation. Practices, groups, and enterprise networks in multiple specialties, including behavioral health/substance use disorders, laboratories, and radiology (MedicsRIS), rely on our systems to maximize revenue and efficiency. Our team in all areas, from implementation to training to support, is dedicated to client success. MedicsRCM from ADSRCM is ideal if comprehensive revenue cycle management services are preferred. Contact ADS at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264, visit https://www.adsc.com or email info@adsc.com for more information.

About Cranberry Peak Corp.: Cambridge, MA based Cranberry Peak Corp. is a leader in digital health, providing AI, conversational interfaces, clinical decision support technology to support streamlined radiology orders. In addition to enabling evidence-based medicine and standards of care, at the point of care, with the goal of improving healthcare delivery, Cranberry Peak is also aiming at reducing physician burnout. For more information, please visit www.CranberryPeak.com or email contact@cranberrypeak.com