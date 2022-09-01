Immersive Van Gogh Hosts Free Children's Art Class To Inspire The Next Generation Of Artists
Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville welcomes Little Art House Foundation students to interpret van Gogh’s famous SunflowersNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville hosted local children aged 5+ on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a complimentary art class led by Little Art House Foundation (LAHF). The fledgling artists used oil pastels to create their own versions of Vincent van Gogh’s iconic sunflowers while inspired by the renowned artwork projected on the walls of the exhibit. At the end of the session, the children and accompanying parents enjoyed the Immersive Van Gogh experience together.
The Little Art House Foundation nurtures community and the shared connection over meaningful artistic experiences for creators of every age. Their mission is to facilitate accessible and personalized experiences for local non-profits, schools, and community organizations in need. This collaboration between LAHF and Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville is especially valuable post-pandemic, as parents and children are looking for spaces to come together for constructive connection and growth.
Immersive Van Gogh is currently on exhibition through Oct. 10 in Music City. Across North America, Immersive Van Gogh has been visited by over 5 million people. This unique experience for children and parents was hosted at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville and funded by Lighthouse Immersive. The remaining art supplies were gifted to LAHF for students to continue their exploration of visual arts.
“I think it was really awesome to see kids experience this artwork in such a large format while being inspired by van Gogh,” said Emma Bradford, Little Art House Foundation co-founder.
Olivia Ogleton (7) said, "I liked the drawing of the sunflowers and the petals. I drew them yellow and orange because they are happy. I learned about van Gogh and I really liked the show!"
"It was heartwarming coordinating and planning this event for the kids. You could tell they were so excited to create, and the teachers at Little Art House did an amazing job fostering an encouraging environment that led to more creative expression. As a creative myself, I can truly say these types of accessible events are some of my fondest childhood memories, and they're a big part of why I am still an artist today. I believe van Gogh would have smiled knowing his work gave artistic children the opportunity to feel included, supported and seen,” said Madison Skinner, Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville Executive Assistant.
Featuring animations of 40 of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces, Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score combining experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and sparse piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. Siccardi and Longobardi are both pioneers of immersive digital art experiences in Paris. With 67 projectors illuminating over 15,000 square-feet, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh are encircled from head-to-toe in van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1888), The Bedroom in Arles (1889), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).
Extended through Oct. 10 in Music City, ticket prices for Immersive Van Gogh start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed and flexible ticket options available, in addition to VIP and date night experiences. The venue is easily accessible by public transportation and has ample parking in the nearby parking garage. For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit https://www.nashvillevangogh.com/
Immersive Van Gogh Nashville Reviews
“The perfect addition to your summer to-do list.” – Nashville Lifestyles
“Vibrant, emotional” – WZTV-TV (FOX)
“This has been the buzz around the country, and we are so excited to have it here in Nashville.” – Carole Sullivan, Today in Nashville, WSMV-TV (NBC)
“Become inspired as the art forms and gets created all around you.” – Mix 92.9 WJXA-FM
“Visitors are immersed in van Gogh’s works --- from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings.” – Main Street Nashville
“A new spin on taking in the artwork of Vincent van Gogh’s works.” – Tosin Fakile, WSMV-TV (NBC)
“Finally, see the world as Vincent van Gogh painted it. It is worth it! It’s worth the wait. It’s worth the cost!” - Tracy Kornet, WSMV-TV (NBC)
“Art like you’ve never seen it before.” – Talk of the Town, WTVF-TV (CBS)
“You’ll want to ‘Gogh’ to this exhibit.” – Nashville Parent
“A visually spectacular digital art exhibition.” – Nashville Music Guide
“Have your mind blown at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit.” - Thrillist
About Lighthouse Immersive
Lighthouse Immersive creates, produces and distributes innovative digital immersive art experiences through its experiential entertainment multiplex digital art galleries, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms. Lighthouse Immersive offers versatile spaces for creators to present their work while engaging audiences in unique art experiences that encourage dialogue and inspire new artistic creations. Lighthouse Immersive has produced the world premiere of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo and Immersive Klimt: Revolution to more than 21 North American cities. Recognized as the leader in immersive art experiences, Lighthouse Immersive custom-designs each of their venues, named Lighthouse ArtSpace, to distinctly envelop the various architectural settings they inhabit, it operates galleries in a range of historic venues including refurbished industrial and retail spaces.
Since 2021, the company has opened or is opening 21 new galleries in North American cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Boston and Denver, and is currently expanding into additional markets. To date, Lighthouse Immersive has sold over 5 million tickets to Immersive Van Gogh across North America, with Artnet calling it “one of the largest coordinated art phenomena of all time.”
