Neah McMeen Trusts the Journey in New Single 'God Knows Where' Available Now

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country pop singer-songwriter Neah McMeen is inviting listeners to embrace the beauty of uncertainty with her fourth single, “God Knows Where,” available today, Friday, June 13, wherever you listen to music.Blending aching honesty with Americana warmth, McMeen opens up about life’s winding roads in her new track, “God Knows Where” which echoes with quiet strength. Anchored by the refrain “I don’t know where I’m going, but God knows where,” the song captures that freeing moment when you surrender control to trust the journey.“’God Knows Where’ was given to me last summer and the first time I heard the demo, it just got me,” says McMeen. “It resonated so deeply with what I was going through, especially while moving to Nashville to chase my dream. I really don’t know where I’m going, but I trust that God does. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and this song captures that in such a beautiful way.”From the lines “I don’t wanna miss anything that’s out there for me” and “Let this adventure take me down the road I need to go,” McMeen paints a vivid picture of her personal surrender and growth. “God Knows Where” is both a driving anthem and a heart-to-heart resonating with anyone who’s ever felt like they’re spinning in place while the world keeps turning.While McMeen didn’t write the track, the song’s message felt like a mirror to her own life. “It’s for anyone who’s ever felt like they're the only one without a plan,” she notes. “This song allowed me to be creative and tell the real story behind what’s been keeping me going: God. My journey is just getting started and this song shows that.”Written by Emily Ann Roberts and Billy Ertz, the track holds even more significance for McMeen. “Emily Ann Roberts is one of my favorite artists, so being able to sing something she helped create; it just means the world to me.”“God Knows Where” follows McMeen’s viral single “Girls Cry In Cars” and builds on her emotionally candid artistry. With this release, she strengthens her foothold in the country pop space by offering a voice that is unfiltered, unafraid, and fiercely relatable. The song is a reminder that sometimes not knowing the destination is the most honest part of the journey. She will also make her television debut performing “God Knows Where” in a property makeover reality series premiering in the fall on a major streaming platform.The rising star relocated to Nashville in May, just ahead of CMA Fest, during which she made her debut on Nashville’s Lower Broadway performing in two showcases – Nashville Universe and Women Who Make Music – both at Teddy’s Tavern. Her next performance will be during a special Flag Day songwriter showcase on Saturday, June 14 at VFW Post 4893 located at 101 Eddy Lane in Franklin, TN. Doors open at 5:30 PM and performances start at 6:00 PM.Originally from Webber, Kansas, her country soul is deeply rooted in America’s heartland. A student at The University of Kansas and a member of the Kappa Gamma Sorority, she continues to pursue her degree in Health Sciences through online courses.Listen to “God Knows Where” - available across all streaming platforms.For more information on Neah McMeen, visit https://neahmcmeen.com and follow her on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.ABOUT PLA MEDIAFounded in 1985 by music industry icon Pam Lewis, PLA Media is a Nashville-based award-winning, full-service client-focused boutique public relations and marketing company. PLA has coordinated successful results-oriented campaigns and creative projects including major label and independent artists, celebrities, best-selling authors, special events, TV and radio hosts, corporations, restaurants, and more. The agency produces strategic, cost-effective, high-profile, local, regional, national, and international coverage, including segments on major networks, cable, print, syndicated, online, and radio outlets.

