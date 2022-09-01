N.D. Attorney General opinion: Sept. 1

Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley has issued an opinion that the City of Mandan Board of Equalization did not violate open meeting laws because no notice was necessary for a meeting it did not hold.
The requester alleged he did not receive notice of an April 6, 2022, Board of Equalization meeting. The City of Mandan Board of Equalization did not hold a meeting on April 6, 2022, therefore no notice was necessary.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.