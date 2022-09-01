N.D. Attorney General opinion: Sept. 1

Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley has issued an opinion that the City of Mandan Board of Equalization did not violate open meeting laws because no notice was necessary for a meeting it did not hold.

The requester alleged he did not receive notice of an April 6, 2022, Board of Equalization meeting. The City of Mandan Board of Equalization did not hold a meeting on April 6, 2022, therefore no notice was necessary.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/Legal-Opinions/2022-O-08.pdf