The 2022 Manila International Book Fair presents Thy Kingdom Come

Jerry Huerta (Thy Kingdom Come)

A modern view of the historicist’s interpretation of the Book of Revelation will be featured at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubbed by the Pacific Book Review as a “next-level book”, Hope, Marsue, and Jerry Huerta’s Thy Kingdom Come: Re-evaluating the Historicist's Interpretation of the Revelation will be featured at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair this coming September 15-18, 2022. Written scrupulously, this work is a culmination of adamant curiosity in deciphering the book of Revelation and the humble desire of imparting carefully-written observations backed with evidence of the modern texts.

“The authors Marsue and Jerry Huerta use heavy Christian jargon and go deep when talking about

fundamentals in Holy Scriptures. Reading this book is a beautiful learning experience as the reader

comes across terms that are not commonly mentioned in either secular or gospel settings.”

— Aaron Washington. Pacific Book Review

“The vocabulary, structure, and research throughout are great for anyone who wishes to explore

contemporary criticisms of the interpretation of Revelation. However, this analysis is not just for

those who would like to expand their knowledge of the book but also for those looking for a new

perspective on contemporary histories and how they are approached.”

— Ashley Kelley, The US Review of Books

This work is a simple and easy-to-understand breakdown of the different subjects about

Christianity, the gospel, and how the Bible is interpreted then and now. Ultimately, this is a

biblical work that calls for the need for revisions on the traditional interpretation to the Book of

Revelation and the Apocalypse of John.

Marsue and Jerry Huerta are a family of lay authors who has dedicated years of their lives to

the intense study of the historicist interpretations of the Book of Revelation. They currently live

in Tucson, Arizona.

Grab this engaging work now! Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other

online book retailers. Thy Kingdom Come: Re-evaluating the Historicist's Interpretation of the Revelation



