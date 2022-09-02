The World’s Most Exclusive After-Party, Amber Lounge, Returns to the Singapore Grand Prix
No. 8 DJ in the world, Oliver Heldens headlines the luxury entertainment extravaganza alongside John Martin, Michel Zitron and Fatman Scoop
Our vision is to reinvigorate and transform the Amber Lounge brand, and take the world’s best after-party concept to the world’s most prestigious sporting events and social events around the globe.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore steals the spotlight once again as the world’s most exclusive after-party, Amber Lounge, takes centre stage over the Formula 1 weekend, Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd October. Following the sold out success of Amber Lounge’s Monaco F1 weekend events in May this year, for its relaunch in Singapore, the ultra-luxe post-race event will be held within the iconic waterfront jewel of the Fullerton Heritage precinct, unveiling its grand and luxurious new home at The Fullerton Bay Hotel’s, The Clifford Pier.
— Amber Lounge CEO, Cher Ng
Guests will be transported on a multi-sensorial journey, featuring flowing champagne and cocktails by award-winning bartenders, international music artists, members of the F1 Grand Prix racing fraternity, celebrity guests and exhilarating world-class entertainment including theatrical cabaret and cirque-themed performances, all set against breath-taking panoramic views of Marina Bay.
For this year’s highly anticipated return to Singapore, the Saturday opening night on 1 October is set to sizzle with a live performance headlined by acclaimed DJ and electronic music producer, Oliver Heldens. The 27-year old Dutch superstar DJ dubbed as the pioneer of the future house genre, has played at all the biggest international music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, Coachella, EDC, and Lollapalooza. Heldens has had over a billion cumulative streams on Spotify, runs the label Heldeep Records and is currently ranked as the World’s No. 8 DJ for a second year running in the Top 100 line-up by highly respected music industry publication, DJ Magazine.
Guests can expect a spectacular Sunday night on 2 October with Swedish singer-songwriter John Martin best known for his collaborations with Swedish House Mafia, and the lead vocalist on their international super chart topping hits Don’t You Worry Child and Save The World. Martins will perform alongside music partner Michel Zitron, renowned as a record producer and singer-songwriter having been featured on mega club hits such as Tiesto’s Red Lights.
Sunday night also features Fatman Scoop, an American rapper, DJ, promoter and radio personality famed for his on-stage rough, raw loud voice. The gifted creative has collaborated with numerous artists such as Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Skrillex and the incomparable Whitney Houston among others.
Elevating the party luxe factor and experience, Amber Lounge is introducing new ultra-exclusive suite concepts to its table packages including its Noir Suite and Amber Suites. Each Suite comprises semi-private architectural alcoves within the venue, offering prime views of performances and unlimited table service with flowing Perrier Jouet champagne and Belvedere vodka, along with special presentations of Royal Salute whisky 21, Codigo 1530’s newly launched Sherry Cask Anejo tequila, The Orientalist’s Gunpowder Gin and exquisite Nomad Caviar.
The most expensive suite is the Noir Suite with bespoke offerings of which there is only one per night, and goes for an ultra-exclusive price tag of over S$100,000. To keep its revellers’ party energy levels suitably fuelled till late each night, this year’s Amber Lounge will also feature culinary delights by Meatsmith and Burnt Ends Bakery which guests may purchase throughout the evening along with Amber Lounge’s own custom labelled Kaluga hybrid caviar from Nomad Caviar. Other partners for Amber Lounge this year include Paneco, Southeast Asia’s largest alcohol retailer and premium beer partner.
Over the Grand Prix weekend, Amber Lounge will be offering exclusive by-invitation-only VIP yachting experiences including private sunset cruises onboard a luxurious 80ft Princess Yacht in collaboration with its official luxury yacht partner Boat Lagoon Yachting. Guests can enjoy specially curated entertainment and refreshments whilst exploring the scenic beauty of Singapore’s coastline.
In 2020, Amber Lounge was fully acquired by Asia’s highly successful serial tech entrepreneur and Group CEO and founder of Catcha Group, Patrick Grove, from Sonia Irvine who had founded the brand almost 20 years ago with its very first pop up location at the 2003 Monaco Grand Prix. Grove holds the Chairman position at Amber Lounge and has appointed seasoned industry professionals, Cher Ng as CEO, and Jeannette Tan as Group Managing Director of the global brand.
With almost three incredible decades in the nightlife industry, Ng was the Co-Founder, Managing Director and former owner of Zouk, Kuala Lumpur which at its peak was ranked Top 13 club in the world by DJ Magazine. The multi-award winning nightlife savant, Ng was also the Founder and Managing Partner of TREC Kuala Lumpur an entertainment and F&B hub spanning 7-acres and 50 outlets which became the heart and highlight of the nightlife scene in Malaysia. The precinct included Zouk Kuala Lumpur a 60,000 sqft super club, renowned as one of the largest in Asia.
Meanwhile Tan is a former technology and intellectual property lawyer turned luxe lifestyle events entrepreneur who has produced major events for Facebook, Google and past Grand Prix trackside afterparties including Boudoir Blanc and Boudoir Noire, having also brought in Asia’s first fully licensed pop up of New York’s famed nightspot The Box to Singapore.
"This year in Singapore we are excited for our guests to fully experience our bold new creative direction and immersive entertainment performances featuring global talents as we launch and showcase our revamped concept for Amber Lounge. Whether they are high net worth individuals, corporate clients, crypto whales, celebrities, members of the F1 community, supermodels or anyone who simply loves a fabulous party, every guest at Amber Lounge will get to truly indulge and be immersed in another level of luxury and an event experience like no other,“ shared Amber Lounge Group Managing Director, Jeannette Tan.
On the brand’s strategic approach, Amber Lounge CEO, Cher Ng states, “We will continue to draw on the legacy of the past two decades of Amber Lounge’s legendary afterparties and bespoke race hospitality experiences. However our grander vision is to reinvigorate and transform the brand, step things up and take the world’s best after-party concept to the world’s most prestigious sporting events and high profile social events around the globe. Don’t be surprised if and when you see Amber Lounge in Qatar for the upcoming World Cup kicking off in November!”
Tickets and VIP table packages are available via www.amber-lounge.com
Clara Goh
PR for Amber Lounge
clara@theluxeloop.com