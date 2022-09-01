TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION & GARAGE OIL’S AMERICAN BADASS WHISKEY TEAM UP TO PRESENT 2022 BADASS OF THE YEAR AWARD
The Award Will Be Presented to Texas Artist Coffey Anderson at the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards on November 13
The 2022Texas Country Music Awards, presented by the Texas Country Music Association, will take place on November 13 at Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards.”FORT WORTH, TX, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT WORTH, TX (August 31, 2022) -- The highly prestigious Texas Country Music Awards, presented by the Texas Country Music Association and the Fort Worth Stockyards’ Hotel Drover, will take place on November 13 at Billy Bob’s Texas, and a new award has been added to list of honors. The Badass of the Year award is being presented by Ron Stone, owner/creator of American Badass Whiskey to Texas Country artist Coffey Anderson.
The Badass of the Year Award trophy reads: In Recognition for Humanitarian Deeds, Selfless Acts, Charitable Work, Unwavering Patriotism, and for demonstrating copious amounts of BADASSERY! “Coffey Anderson embodies those traits and attributes every day as he seeks to make the world a little better place with his ongoing acts of kindness, charity, and love,” says Ron Stone. “An example of his giving is after 13 service members were tragically killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport during the evacuation of Afghanistan, Coffey offered to perform his song, “Mr. Red White and Blue”, a patriotic tribute to the men and women who lay down their lives for their country, at the funerals of any of the service members whose families wanted him to, and that’s exactly what he did – at his own expense, ultimately accepting requests from six of the thirteen families to perform “Mr. Red White and Blue” and “Amazing Grace” at the funerals for their fallen loved ones.”
More recently Coffey took to the streets of Nashville for a day of giving back in his official video for "Blessed," out now. Adding to the tune's hopeful message to find beauty in the little moments in life, Anderson and his family spent their afternoon getting to know countless Music City locals, surprising strangers at the pump to pay for their gas and delivering meals to the elderly.
Ron Stone explains, “I created the Badass of the Year Award to recognize those folks out there who are really pitching in and giving of themselves to make a positive impact on the human condition that we all share in, and to encourage more people to do the same, I mean, who doesn’t want to take home the BADASS of the Year Award!”
The idea for his company, Garage Oil Spirits, came to Ron in 2018 after having worked in the film and television industry for over thirty years. Using that experience and entertainment knowledge, along with many years of owning and operating bars and restaurants, Ron decided he wanted to create the coolest, best-tasting whiskey on the planet that had real personality, character, and soul. American Badass Whiskey was voted Best Tasting Whiskey in Texas and he received a gold medal for Best New Bottle Design.
Texas Country Music Association’s founder and President, Linda Wilson, says “When Ron approached me with the idea of this award I was immediately on board, so we created a new category just for it.” The Award will be presented to Coffey Anderson on November 13 at Billy Bob’s Texas during the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards where he will also perform.
To learn more about Garage Oil Spirits visit www.garageoilspirits.com.
To learn more about Coffey Anderson visit www.coffeyanderson.com.
To learn more about the Texas Country Music Association visit www.texascountrymusic.org.
For tickets to the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards visit www.billybobstexas.com.
