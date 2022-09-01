Submit Release
Attempted inmate escape, Southern State Correctional Facility

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1005141

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                            

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East                    

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: 8-24-22 9:35 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Escape

 

ACCUSED: Dustin L. Deberville                                                

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Currently a prison inmate in Swanton VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8-24-22 Correctional Officers working at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield VT observed an inmate climbing a fence / gate within the facility, and slipping between the top of the gate and the razor wire.  This inmate was identified as Dustin Deberville and he was taken into custody by staff members moments after staff first observed his actions.  When taken into custody, Deberville was still on facility grounds with 2 more fences that he would have needed to pass in order to completely exit the facility grounds.  A subsequent investigation conducted by staff members, coupled with their observations of Deberville, indicated that he planned this escape attempt himself, and was in possession of a small amount of supplies.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9-27-22 8 AM             

COURT: Windsor Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Custody of Deberville was continued, and he was transferred from Southern State Correctional Facility to Northwest State Correctional Facility. 

MUG SHOT: Not included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

