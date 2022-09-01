Kate’s Real Food Goes Back to its Roots - Moves Headquarters to Jackson Hole
Always Organic. Always Real. Trademark Inspires Founder to Return Home.
While our small company grows, we want to keep up with demand without straying from our simplistic roots and sustainable food values.”JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate’s Real Food, a woman-founded company making 100 percent, USDA-certified organic snacks, announced today that it moved its company headquarters back to Jackson Hole, Wyoming where the brand was originally created.
— Bruce Thaler, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Kate’s Real Food
After experiencing explosive growth in the past few years, the decision to move back to its Rocky Mountain roots will help further the company’s organic agriculture focus, sustainability best practices, and its mission to promote outdoor play and healthy living.
The company will continue to maintain a manufacturing facility in Bedford, Pennsylvania where it produces millions of bars a year through an exclusive partnership with The Organic Snack Company, a privately-held food manufacturing organization.
“We continue to see an increased demand from consumers for high quality, organic snack offerings made with clean ingredients. While our small company grows, we want to keep up with demand without straying from our simplistic roots and sustainable food values,” said Bruce Thaler, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Kate’s Real Food.
Kate’s Real Food bars can now be found in all cabins on Delta Air Line flights and in 6,000+ retail locations across the country, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Publix, REI, H-E-B, Amazon.com, and others. Visit the store locator HERE.
Kate’s Health Food Origin
Founder, Kate Schade created her line of gluten-free, non-GMO snacks while living in Jackson Hole in the mid 90’s. As someone with an adventurous soul, she enjoyed her time as a self-described “ski bum” – on the slopes all day and waiting tables at night. To sustain her busy lifestyle fueled by the great outdoors and to satisfy her craving for a great tasting,
whole-food energy bar, she began making her own.
After various iterations and, finally, perfection, Kate introduced her first bar – the Tram Bar – to her friends on Jackson Hole's tram line and at area Farmers Markets. Soon after, she garnered a loyal following. After a few years of steady encouragement, Kate finally decided to take on her greatest adventure, officially launching Kate’s Real Food in 2010.
“My passion for organic food developed at a young age. My mom grew up on a family farm in NY that was passed on through generations spanning over 200 years. As an adult, I worked for a farm in Victor, ID called Cosmic Apple Gardens that helped shape my perspective on food, caring for animals and our land, and the importance of soil health and organic agriculture. These are the landmark beliefs that this company is built on,” said Schade. “Being back in Jackson Hole will allow us to stay focused on this mission and deliver the ‘good life’ to the masses.”
To purchase Kate’s Real Food snacks, visit the online store HERE or find at a store near you. Enjoy 20 percent off any purchase and free shipping on orders $75+ by joining the newly launched Subscribe n' Save delivery program. Simply select the product(s), quantity, and cadence (four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, or 12 weeks), and add to cart.
To follow along on the company’s journey, visit KatesRealFood.com, LinkedIn or Instagram.
