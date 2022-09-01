SUMMER ON FIRE FOR P10 PERFORMANCE™ ATHLETE NICOLE MELICHAR-MARTINEZ
EINPresswire.com/ -- FLUSHING, NEW YORK, NY. September 1, 2022. As summer comes to an end, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tour is in full swing. Over the course of eight months, the 2022 WTA Tour calendar consists of a staggering 55 scheduled tournaments, played between the months of January and August.
In the 2022 season, tennis player Nicole Melichar-Martinez had a slow first half of the season as she battled two injuries and was also sidelined with COVID-19. While looking to find her groove on the court, Melichar shared the following: “At the beginning of the year I had a slow start due to injuries and covid protocols. After some dedicated focus and reflection, my coach really helped me turn the corner by refocusing my game to not only my physical capacity, but my mental preparation and execution as well. With a refreshed focus on quality tennis rather than end results, I shifted my mindset and started playing my best tennis leading into the biggest tournaments of the year.”
As the summer season approached, Nicole and Ellen Perez began their court partnership in May 2022. The dynamic duo went on to appear in two quarterfinals in Berlin, Germany and at Wimbledon; three finals in Toronto, Canada and Cincinnati, OH, including one WTA 250 title win at Tennis in the Land Tournament in Cleveland. Nicole also won the WTA 250 event “International De Strasbourg” with partner Daria Saville continuing her impressive tour run.
The ten-year WTA veteran and former Olympian, Nicole Melichar-Martinez joins Team P10 Performance as the newest sponsored performance athlete and the brand’s first professional tennis athlete. Nic Johnston, P10’s Director of Sports Nutrition shared: “The addition of Nicole to our P10 Performance™ athlete roster has elevated the game of our entire team. Nicole embodies everything we believe in at P10 Performance, and she will be instrumental in our push into the sport of tennis, as well as future product innovation and development in all of our performance lines.”
Next up: Nicole and her partner Ellen head to Flushing, NY and are slated to take on the U.S. Open, coming in as the #10-ranked pair while competing for a Grand Slam title in the final tournament of the 2022 season.
About PSR Brands™
With over 8 years of producing safe and most effective sports nutrition products and functional drinks, PSR Brands mission is to Empower Human Performance.
For more information, visit www.P10performance.com and www.psrbrands.com
Guillermo A. Amtmman
CEO
PSR Brands, LLC
Nic Johnston
PSR BRANDS
nic@psrbrands.com
