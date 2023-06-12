TelevisaUnivision Announces PATRIA Energy Drink as Official Energy Drink Sponsor of Liga MX in the United States
TelevisaUnivision announced PATRIA Energy Drink as the “Official Energy Drink Sponsor” of Liga MX in the United States.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PATRIA joins roster of official US sponsors of Liga MX, kicking off multi-year partnership with the league ahead of Campeón de Campeones
TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media and content company, and Liga MX, the most watched club soccer league in the U.S. regardless of language, today announced PATRIA Energy Drink as the “Official Energy Drink Sponsor” of Liga MX in the United States. PATRIA becomes the latest brand to join the roster of Liga MX sponsors secured by TelevisaUnivision since acquiring the leagues commercial rights to market in the U.S. last year.
The partnership includes a multi-year agreement providing PATRIA Energy Drink with rights to activate under the league's various designations, including significant positions around major tentpole moments, beginning with Festival de Campeones (Liga MX’s Championship Week) where the brand will have fan-fest activations on site at the Campeón de Campeones match on June 25. PATRIA will also activate at viewing parties in key markets as part of TelevisaUnivision’s ‘Fieston LMX’ series. Sponsorship will also include pass-through rights to local retail partners.
“We’re excited for PATRIA and Liga MX to come together as this is a very strong brand alignment that will reach an intersectional audience,” said Jose Luis Los Arcos, Senior Vice President of Sports Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision.
“Through this partnership, PATRIA will be able to leverage the league’s marks and logos on-product and in-premise as well as tap our full suite of solutions to boost their brand recognition and market penetration with millions of dedicated U.S. Hispanic soccer fans.”
With U.S. Hispanics making up nearly one-fourth of the energy drink category’s consumption, since launching in 2018, PATRIA Energy has met immediate demand while helping close a gap in the beverage industry of brands speaking to the U.S. Hispanics.
“Futbol and Liga MX are remarkably close to the heart of our core consumer and as the league’s viewership continues to grow in the U.S., PATRIA is excited to partner with Liga MX,” said Guillermo Amtmann, Founder of PATRIA Energy Drink and CEO of PSR Brands. “PATRIA and Liga MX are a dream match and we’re confident the partnership will continue to consolidate our position as the #1 Hispanic energy drink in the U.S.”
The partnership with PSR Brands, LLC. will enable PATRIA to deepen their connection with this audience, bringing new consumers to the category, while also allowing PSR Brands to introduce other brands from their portfolio via TelevisaUnivision’s media coverage of Liga MX.
“We continue to witness how quickly the league’s presence is growing in the United States, and we’re thrilled for PATRIA to join us as we increasingly reach a bigger fan base – the industry is seeing that when it comes to passion and loyalty, very few can rival Liga MX fanaticos,” said Mikel Arriola, President of Liga MX.
For more information on PATRIA Energy Drink, Liga MX fans can purchase on Amazon, or visit getpatria.com, and to follow all the action of Festival de Campeones and Liga MX, fans can connect across all TelevisaUnivision platforms, including Univision, Unimas, TUDN, ViX and TUDN Radio. To learn more, visit Univision.com.
###
Media Contacts:
PATRIA - Patricio Garcia Cano, patricio@psrbrands.com
TelevisaUnivision – Jon Salas, josalas@televisaunivision.com
LIGA MX – Salvador Aguilera, salvadoraguilera@ligamx.net
Patricio Garcia Cano
Psr Brands
email us here