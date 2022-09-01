Buggyra ZM Racing ahead of a busy weekend of truck racing and EuroNASCAR at their home circuit at Most

It is a first for Buggyra ZM Racing this weekend when they will participate in two championships at the same race meeting.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- All of this in front of their home crowd at Most in the Czech Republic. Adam Lacko and Téo Calvet will drive in the traditional Czech Truck Grand Prix with Aliyyah Koloc racing in both categories of the EuroNASCAR series.It has been 30 years since the first truck racing event was held at Most. At the time, Martin Koloc, now Buggyra’s team principal, was a truck racer himself and participated in the second edition. His most successful year was the 1997 season when he won all four Cup races with the brand new Praga. "When I think about that time, all the memories come flooding back. But the older I get, the more I would like to stay focused on the present and the more I enjoy the current successes of our pilots," said Martin Koloc.With the team participating in the Goodyear FIA European Truck Championship and the EuroNASCAR series, the weekend will be a busy one for Buggyra ZM Racing. However, with two completely independent teams working on each series, it won’t affect operations.Adam Lacko and Téo Calvet will be racing in the Czech Truck Grand Prix. Adam’s target is clear: add another success to his track record this year. "Between Nürburgring and Most I didn’t do any racing myself but instead went to karting events with my son Niki. For the race in front of our home crowd, we will bring new brake discs for the truck and also a new engine. Of course, we want to fight for top positions," said the 37-year-old driver, who is fourth in the European Championship standings.His teammate Téo Calvet will be fighting to maintain his lead in the Promoter's Cup standings. However, it won't be easy for the 21-year-old Frenchman as the two top positions are only separated by two points."Since I have been a member of the Buggyra ZM Racing team, Most is my second home track with Le Mans. I have tested a lot here. The new asphalt is faster and I'm looking forward to having a good race. The Promoter's Cup is a priority for me this year and I want to score as many points as possible in Most," said Calvet.For Aliyyah Koloc it will be the first time she drives in front of the Czech public. The 18-year-old is racing in both series of the EuroNASCAR Championship. In the EuroNASCAR Pro series, she is fifth in the Junior category 2 and in the EuroNASCAR 2 she is the second best female and the seventh best rookie."I am really looking forward to Most. It's always fun to race in EuroNASCAR. I enjoy the wheel-to-wheel battles. At the same time, it's very challenging because the cars don't have any ABS or traction control, and shifting is done with a classic hand lever. It's a great way for me to learn," said Aliyyah.Martin Koloc is not setting any specific goals for his drivers ahead of the weekend. "We just want to have a good race in front of our home crowd. But if Adam wins, of course, that would be fantastic,“ said the Buggyra team principal with a smile. "In EuroNASCAR, any result in the Top 10 would be a success because the top 15 drivers are all very competitive."