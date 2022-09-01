Submit Release
WalknTours launches the Santa Fe Historic Downtown Walking Tour

San Miguel Chapel

The Palace of the Governors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Fe is not only a beautiful city in New Mexico, it’s also the oldest capital, a hub of art, full of history and adventure. But for many, they choose not to partake in group tours in Santa Fe because they don’t like crowded group tours.

WalknTours has a new offering. ‘Solo Tours for Travel Rebels’ that you can take anytime navigated by your smart phone and WalknTours patented walking tour technology. And the best part is the tour only costs $5.99. Where have you been all my backpacking life!

These are a few of the many things you’ll discover in Santa Fe.

• The oldest church in the USA
• The story of Zozobra
• The Miracle staircase, was it built by an angel?
• The story of the crypto Jewish community
• The long Spanish history.
• The Native americans that settled here
• The link to the Manhattan project
• Georgia O’Keefe!
• Billy the Kid
• And much more!

Learn more about the tour here: https://www.walkntours.com/santa-fe

WalknTours are solo tours navigated by your phone. Go at your own pace and schedule. It's like a real-life tour guide available on your phone 24/7.

Why Choose WalknTours?

Imagine having a private, knowledgeable, and charismatic local tour guide lead you step by step to the historic sites, hidden gems and famous spots of the city and share with you their engaging stories. That's the core of WalknTours. The amazing tour guide experience available 24/7 on your phone. All our tours are professionally researched, narrated by professionals that fit the theme and atmospherically edited with music and sounds to make the story come to life.

• We guarantee you'll love it or your money back.
• Go at your own pace and schedule.
• Professionally researched, narrated and edited experiences.
• Patented solo walking tour technology (U.S. Patent No.10,959,0510)
• Listen again after taking the on location tour
• The tour never expires. Go anytime and whenever you want.
• Tours start at $5.99!

Here is the link to the WalknTours App:
App Store click here
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/walkntours/id1457662600

Google Play Store click here
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.walkntours

What are travelers saying about the WalknTours app? Here’s a recent review from Haley:

“This was extremely fun! I enjoyed that it was very freeing. I could pause and play the guide at any time.It was loads of fun for a great price! Would do another one of these again.”

Learn more about the tour here: https://www.walkntours.com

Ezra Dunn
WalknTours
info@walkntours.com

You just read:

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


