WalknTours launches it's Juneau Alaska "The Last Frontier" Solo Walking Tour
Many adventurers have walked Juneau’s streets in search of fortune including Jack London and Wyatt Earp. Walk in their footsteps and learn it's story.
This was extremely fun! I enjoyed that it was very freeing. I could pause and play the guide at any time.It was loads of fun for a great price! Would do another one of these again.”JUNEAU, AK, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When visitors arrive in Juneau, they often look for a walking tour. But sadly, they often come up empty handed. Well now all those cruise ship visitors are in luck. The Juneau Alaska "The Last Frontier" walking tour which recently was launched on the WalknTours app and is now available, and it's an adventure.
— Haley, Solo Traveler
Here are a few of the places visitors discover on the tour:
• The Red Dog Saloon, the spot Wyatt Earp Drank at
• Alaskan Hotel, one of the most haunted spots in Alaska
• Sealaska Heritage Institute, discover the native’s history
• Gold Street, Learn about the gold rush
• Saint Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, One of the coolest in town
• Wickersham House State Historic Site, climb the stairs for the best view in Juneau
• Capital building, and it’s history
• Totem Poles, And the history of why they were built
• And much more
And learn the stories of the hero’s the lived here:
• Jack London walked these streets
• Wyatt Earp made his fortune, and left his gun here
• President Trump’s grandfather once ran hotels in these parts
• Joe Juneau the man who first found gold
• The indigenous people, Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshain
It's on the WalknTours app, so one can go at one's own pace and schedule. The tour never expires. And the narration is top notch.
WalknTours are solo tours navigated by phone. Go at your own pace and schedule. It's like a real-life tour guide available on the phone 24/7.
The WalknTours app is powered by state of the art walking tour technology that guides one step by step through the city and tells it’s story each step of the way. It’s location aware. And it’s so high tech they WalknTours has its own patent for the technology, US Patent 10,959,051, to seamlessly guide like no other technology available on the market. It’s about time: And it’s available in 25 cities in the USA and growing fast.
Want to go at your own pace and schedule?
With WalknTours one can start anytime. Stop and grab a drink, just pause the tour. Go as fast or as slow you want.
Have you ever taken a walking tour and later said "What did the tour guide say?"
After taking the tour on location in San Antonio, one will unlock a virtual tour one can take anytime. The tour never expires. Take it many times. Or listen later to tell the story at home.
Don’t like paying $40 per person on a tour?
WalknTours smart phone navigated tours are $6.99.
Here is the link to the WalknTours App:
App Store click here
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/walkntours/id1457662600
Google Play Store click here
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.walkntours
What are travelers saying about the WalknTours app? Here’s a recent review from Haley:
“This was extremely fun! I enjoyed that it was very freeing. I could pause and play the guide at any time. It was loads of fun for a great price! Would do another one of these again.”
Learn more about the tour here: https://www.walkntours.com
Ezra Dunn
WalknTours
+1 617-991-3269
info@walkntours.com