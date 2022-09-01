PennDOT Issues Update on Route 22 Resurfacing Project

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers on a resurfacing project along Route 22 in Mifflin County that will improve the ride quality and extend the life of approximately two and a half miles of highway between McVeytown and Strodes Mills in Oliver and Granville townships. The contractor intends to remove guide rail starting Tuesday, September 6, and begin milling the existing pavement throughout the work zone for the remainder of the week.

Flaggers in the roadway will continue to provide traffic control and enforce daytime alternating lane closures throughout the work zone. PennDOT advises drivers to anticipate short delays and to build extra time into their travel schedule. PennDOT also urges drivers to exercise caution while driving through the work zone and not to follow construction vehicles into the closed lane as they deliver material.

Overall work includes highway resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the contractor for this $1.3 million job, which PennDOT anticipates they will complete by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

