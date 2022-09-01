Why it's important to install a playground safely - featuring Luxe Blades artificial turf

Playground Transformation

It's not just about having a fun place for your kids to play, it's also about ensuring their safety.

Safety is our game! ” — Nick Ogilvie

CELINA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playgrounds are a great way to get kids active, but it's important to make sure they're installed safely. That's why Luxe Blades only uses the highest quality artificial turf for playground surfaces. Our turf is specifically designed to be durable and safe, so you can rest assured your playground is in good hands.

You can keep your kids safe on the playground by installing artificial grass. Playground surfaces are designed to absorb impact so as not risk of falls, but if you want a softer surface that is also safer than natural materials like sand or soil; then this will work best for all ages!

Burleson Child Development Center decided to change out their old Pea Gravel playground with Artificial Turf and Rubber Mulch. Nick Ogilvie the owner of Luxe Blades and team took out all the pea gravel and transformed this playground into something great. Artificial turf has several benefits over its natural counterpart, which makes it an excellent option for public playgrounds. One of the biggest advantages artificial surfaces offer is their convenience - you won't have to water or maintain them in any way! This means more free time with family because there's no needful work on your part either; just give this thing a good brush every once-through year (or less) and let mother nature take care everything else while you enjoy being outside enjoying her beautiful masterpiece called summer weather.

Artificial turf can be a great investment for your local school or playground. It may only last 10-25 years, but it will withstand heavy foot traffic without damage and remain flush with its original color all summer long! In addition to being durable enough so that children don't wear down their shoes on every playdate over marginalized areas of dirt - this type also prevents fading in hot weather due UV protection which saves you money by not having to repaint them every few seasons like natural grass does.